Imo Assembly Gets Deputy Speaker Today



By Onyekachi Eze

A replacement for the office of the Deputy Speaker, Imo State House of Assembly is likely to emerge today at the plenary session, following information gathered by Trumpeta Newspaper.

Recall that the state legislature had been operating for months without a deputy speaker, after the resignation of the former and member representing Mbaitoli State constituency, Hon Okey Onyekanma.

Onyekanma resigned immediately the Supreme Court ousted Emeka Ihedioha of the Peoples Democratic Party PDP, as the governor and replaced him with the candidate of the All Progressive Congress, APC, Senator Hope Uzodinma.

Even though the ex deputy speaker may have given reasons for his actions, it was learnt that he obviously knew the principal positions of the House could change since the new governor is from Orlu zone, against the former who is from Owerri zone.

Meanwhile, the State Assembly since then has been presided over by the speaker, Collins Chiji without a second in command.

This newspaper however gathered that after thorough and due consultations, the Assembly will be ushering in a new Deputy Speaker likely going to come from Orlu zone, since the Speaker already is from Okigwe zone, and the Deputy Governor from Owerri zone.

Top among those angling for the position is Amarachi Chyna Iwuanyanwu of Nwangele and Ideato North’s Arthur Egwim.

In a related development, other principal positions may be affected as well, like the office of the majority leader, Chief Whip, and standing committees.

This was as a result of the enthronement of a new government, in tandem with the sharing formula of Imo State.

Another interesting part is that Onyekanma have been serving as the minority leader since he stepped down as the Deputy Speaker, and with the ruling APC in the majority of the House.