ENTRACO Seeks Cooperation of Imolites



The General Manger, GM, of Environmental Transformation Agency, Imo State (ENTRACO) Hon Macdonal Ebere has asked for the cooperation of Imo citizens in keeping the State clean and habitable for all.

Speaking in Owerri, the ENTRACO Boss said that when the masses cooperate with ENTRACO, their job would be made easy, and also Imo State will return to its former enviable position as the cleanest State in Nigeria.

He said that his reign as the General Manager of ENTRACO will witness moderation and good relationship with the people, adding that time has passed when ENTRACO staff are seen as touts and thugs, stressing that the Agency has made plans to orientated its staff on how to deal with the populace.

Hon Ebere appealed that citizens should dump their refuse at the designated places and into the waste Bins, and then allow ENTRACO to do the rest.

Hon Amadi maintained that apart from other towns in Imo, Owerri, the State capital must be kept clean at all times because it is the entry point to Imo State, and whatever impression a visitor to Imo gets from Owerri, will remain the lasting impression.

He said that to achieve its goals, ENTRACO will be divided into Zones for effective results, pointing out that each zone would be saddled with the responsibility of taking care of that particular Area.

Ebere said that keeping the environment habitable is money-gulping; pleading that Imo people should be patient with his Agency as he just assumed office and will soon get the necessary funds and Tools to tackle the job. He promised not to fail both Imo people and his Principal who gave him the assignment.

In the area of illegal parks, and parking, the GM maintained that his Agency is not ready to harass any citizen, but asked that everybody should obey the parking rules to avoid problem.

He said that his regime will witness a successful outing as he is ready to recover Owerri from its present chaotic situation created by non compliance to existing Environmental rules, pointing out that Owerri would be beautified as the State capital which is hosting a majority of the State’s work class.

Hon Ebere urged Imo people to support the administration of Governor Hope Uzodinma to achieve its goals for the masses, adding that Uzodinma’s Reconstruction, Rehabilitation and Recovery mantra can only succeed if the people stand by him at all times adding that Uzodinma means well for Imo State.