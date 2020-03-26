Eze Ohiri Harps On Coronavirus



Tunji Adedeji

An American Trained Medical Laboratory Scientist and Chairman of Imo State Traditional Rulers Council (Eze Imo) ,HRM Eze Samuel Ohiri has called on Imo citizens to obey the advice provided by Gov Hope Uzodinma and Imo Covid19 Response Team to protect against the spread of the Covid in the state.

Eze Ohiri who made this call yesterday at his office while briefing journalists in Owerri thanked Imo Governor for taking proactive measures by setting up the Covid-19 Response Team led by Prof Maurice Iwu.

The respected monarch said,” as custodian of culture and tradition of our people, we traditional rulers must make it our duties to ensure that government directives are implemented to the later.

Eze Ohiri advised all and sundry to put aside every social gathering for now and embrace cultivation of cocoyam, maize and other farm products now that the rains are here.” Imo citizen should make good use of their time especially now that public gathering is prohibited.” he said.

According to him, “Please wear your face mask everywhere you go ,keep your hands clean and off your face, cover your faces while sneezing or coughing and also to avoid close contact while riding in public transport .

Eze Ohiri said keep your distance from each other when shopping for your essential products, this is the time to listen to our government and expert, saying collectively Imolites can keep Covid-19 out of Imo State by listening to our government.”

Continuing he said “since It has been established that the most effective measure is to maintain distance and also to obey the correct health practices stipulated by medical professionals, we must follow the procedures implemented by Gov Hope Uzodinma and Imo Covid-19 Response Team to protect against the spread of this deadly virus and protect people’s lives.”

He charged all traditional rulers in all communities in Imo to ensure compliance in their localities.”We must ensure that all government instructions are carried out irrespective of your religion, culture and political divides that “he said.

He said,”Coronavirus knows no borders, race of origin, political party, cast or creed and infects the rich or the poor in its course. Currently, the coronavirus has infected 180 countries but countries that detected the danger early and took precautions handle the situation well. A good example is China, where the Coronavirus originated. But a prosperous nation like Italy was unable to control its spread due to inadequate planning and preparation.”