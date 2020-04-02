IMO LOCKDOWN: POLICE ARREST MARKET LEADERS IN OWERRI WEST COMMUNITIES



BY PETER UZOMA

As the stay at home order by the State Government entered day two yesterday(2/4/2020), the Policemen in the Ogbaku Police Division raided local market squares in Ogbaku, Orogwe, Irete and other surroundings.

The Police team operating in a Police branded Hilux van and a Sienna car and led by a top officer who simply introduced himself as DPO but wouldn’t mention his name arrested about six market leaders.

At the Orogwe village in Owerri West market popularly occupied by old women selling foodstuffs and few old men, the Police team leader had arrested an old woman and threatened taking her to the Police station unless she took them to their leader, old man popularly called PAPA.

They picked up PAPA alongside other market leaders and drove straight to the Ogbaku Divisional Police Station, Ogbaku. On arrival, they were all put behind the bars and told relations who had thronged the arena to negotiate their bail.

The initial bail amount pronounced by the man who had introduced himself as the DPO was #250,000 for each detainee. After pleadings and negotiations, the price came down to #75,000 each.

As at the time of filing this report (4.30pm) the arrested market leaders were still in the cells. From the look of things they are likely to remain there because of their inability to pay the #75,000 bail each.

However, some Police men who spoke to this Reporter described the DPO, who was recently posted to the Division, as heartless and who does not yield easily to pleadings.

Meanwhile, the fate if the detainees is hanging in the balance.