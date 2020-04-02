Mass Sack Hits IMSU, As Governor Appoints New Deputy Vice Chancellors, Bursar, Registrar



The visitor to the Imo State University IMSU, and the Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodinma has removed the Deputy Vice Chancellors (Academic) and Administrations respectively, Prof Cornelius Nkwam Uwaoma, and Prof BEB Nwoke.

The Governor also approved the replacement of the former Bursar, Mr Kingsley Mbamara with Dr OJE Anyanwu.

Also an Acting Registrar in the person of Dr Julius Uzoma Osuagwu was appointed.

In a release signed by the Commissioner for Education Imo State, Prof B T O Ikegwuoha, the Governor was acting in fulfillment of his power, in accordance with Imo State University Law No 5.

It was said that both Prof Nwoke and Uwaoma have completed their tenures of two years each.