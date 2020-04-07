Coronavirus Forces Catholics To Change Easter Liturgical Programs

By Okey Alozie

The coronavirus pandemic that it taking its tool on the masses has touched the Christendom with the Catholic changing method of Easter program.

Trumpeta learnt that a new liturgy for the Holy week will soon be released to parishes to serve as a guild line for the Easter celebration.

Information revealed that as part of the measures to halt the spread of coronavirus, Holy week and Easter catholic rituals will be held without the congregation.

A sign of the new order was Last Sunday’s (Palm Sunday) that marked the triumphant entry of Jesus Christ to the city of Jerusalem.

The holy week as we gathered started from the Palm Sunday and with the new guideline, tridum namely Holy Thursday, Good-Friday, and Holy Saturday will not be celebrated with crowd because of the lockdown policy of government.

Many of the Catholic faithful are now asking if this is the end of the world, but Rev Father B.C Opara, the parish priest of Annunciation Catholic Church located at Road One, Imo Housing Estate Umuguma, New Owerri, told his parishioner recently that the coronavirus pandemic will come and go adding that it will not last forever.

The priest therefore urged his parishioners to have faith in God Almighty as they must be saved.

The Catholic Radio station was on in the morning hours of Sunday to air the mass celebrated by Most Rev AJV Obinna who is incharge of Owerri Arch Diocese.