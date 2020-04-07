Soldiers Invade Agwa Town, Oguta LGA



By Peter Uzoma

The tense situation in Mgbala Agwa in Oguta local government area is gradually returning to normalcy after a detachment of the Nigerian Army invaded the area to rescue vehicles of an oil company indigenes of the area seized since Tuesday last week.

When this Reporter reached the community on a fact finding trip, a source who pleaded anonymity, confirmed that they (the community) really seized five vehicles belonging to Sterling Oil Global services which has a “flow station” at Mgbala/Umuofeke.

According to him, “this oil company has been taking our oil since ages and we have nothing to show for it. We have met with their leaders severally and entered into memorandum yet they have not played their own part”.

He said the oil company refused to give their children jobs and even good road network and light promised them for ages have not been fulfilled.

“When we ran out of patience, we stopped their five trucks and seized them for days before they now invited the army to help them out”, he concluded.

All attempts to get words from the traditional ruler of the autonomous community Eze Blaise Ubah proved abortive as his aides said “Eze does not want to see anybody now”.