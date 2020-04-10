ONYEWUCHI DOLES OUT LARGE SCALE FOODSTUFFS PALLIATIVE FOR OWERRI ZONE



As the lockdown imposed as preventive measure to curtail the spread of the deadly Corona Virus in Imo State bites harder, the Senator Representing Imo East Senatorial District, Distinguished Senator Ezenwa Francis Onyewuchi has made available large scale foodstuffs for the indigent and vulnerable people in the zone as palliative to cushion the effects of the lockdown in the state.

The unprecedented supply which includes rice, beans, yam and onions to mention a few will to be shared to the people of the zone irrespective of party affiliations.

Prior to this second tranche intervention the leader of the fastest growing political structure in the state the Peoples Movement had earlier released soaps and hand sanitizers to the people of the zone as part of his contribution to observance of the hygienic preventive measures of hand washing with soap and use of alcohol based sanitizers.

In a statement released by his office the ranking lawmaker regretted the economic crisis and attendant hardship, suffering and hunger that has trailed the sit at home, assuring that he stands with his people in this trying time.

He promised fair, balanced and equitable distribution of the foodstuffs pointing out that he made available enough foodstuffs that will go round the zone.

Sen. Onyewuchi reiterated his earlier call on his people to strictly adhere to expert and official instructions from government health agencies especially the National Centre for Disease Control NCDC as well as practicising preventive measures already prescribed by NCDC.

He outlined the measures to include regular hand washing with water under running water, use of alcohol based sanitizers, not touching the face, eyes, nose and mouth, social distancing and prompt reporting to health authorities in the case of ill health.