Lock Down:

Excitement in Okigwe Zone As Ikeoha Obowo Distributes Relief Materials to Indigents

..Procures Food Items Worth N10m

By Orji Sampson

Determined to ensure that the indigent ones in Imo North Senatorial District are not ravaged by hunger during this lock down order by the Federal and State Government, Chief Emmanuel Okewulonu “Ikeoha 1 of Obowo”, has distributed relief materials to his constituents.

During the exercise which saw over 4, 200 indigent persons in all the six LGAs of Okigwe zone receive one carton of noodles. The Coordinator, Arc Chidi Ekeke said the humanitarian gesture by the illustrious son of Avutu in Obowo LGA, is aimed at cushioning the effect of the Coronavirus pandemic outbreak otherwise known as Covid -19 and the lock down order on the people.

Arc Ekeke said Ikeoha in his magnanimity decided to provide palliative measures to the indigent ones in Imo North Senatorial District adding that this is not the first time Ikeoha Obowo would be showing love and care to his people even as he doesn’t hold any political position. He maintained that Ikeoha is touched by the hardship his people are currently going through owing to the lock down order.

“Ikeoha procured relief materials (food items) worth over N10m that was distributed to indigent persons in Okigwe zone namely, Okigwe, Isiala Mbano, Ehime Mbano, Onuimo, Ihitte/Uboma and Obowo LGAs to help cushion the impact of the lock down.

“In his avowed commitment to ameliorate the sufferings and adverse economic effects on the masses especially the indigent ones in Okigwe Zone during this 14 days stay at home directives of both the Federal and State government in their bid to curtail further spread of the pandemic Covid 19 disease, Ikeoha 1 of Obowo distributed food items worth over N10m.

Some of the notable personalities who witnessed the humanitarian gesture at St Peters Anglican Church, Umuariam in Obowo LGA, including Hon (Mrs) Owuamanam, Zonal Secretary of PDP in Okigwe zone who represented the Zonal Chairman, Sir Chidi Dike, Hon Samson Iheaturu, PDP party Chairman, Obowo LGA all extolled Chief Emma Okewulonu for the unending love to his people at a time like this and adviced the recipients to always pray for him so that God will actualize his dreams in life.

Also speaking, Chief Mbachu Festus Atulegwu, Traditional Prime Minister, Umunachi Obowo and President General of Obowo worldwide, said he wasn’t surprised with the show of care by the man he calls “supriser”, maintaining that if Ikeoha is allowed to hold any public position, that Imolites especially Okigwe zone will be better off.

One of the recipients, Mrs Amaka Iruanya of Okenalowo in Obowo LGA thanked Ikeoha Obowo for his magnanimity praying for God to continue to bless him and his family for remembering those of them who cannot afford daily feeding especially at this lock down period.

She however called on other well meaning sons and daughters of Okigwe Zone to emulate the kind gesture of Ikeoha Obowo.