400 benefit from Ihiagwa Food bank

Ihiagwa Community at the weekend provided various food items to 400 indigent members of its community. This is the first tranche in the series of food sharing from its food bank

The food items were drawn from its food bank created in the wake of the Covid-19 stay at home order, in order to stem the hunger people are likely to go through during the lockdown.

The food bank is a creation of the Ihiagwa Town Management Committee (ITMC) under the leadership of Engr Emeka Udokporo (Omekannaya) who mobilized the indigenes of the town to contribute foods of different kinds including cash to procure the food items. Ihiagwa sons and daughters from its two autonomous communities including those in diaspora impacted the food bank

The 400 members drawn from the two autonomous communities had their names shortlisted courtesy of the efforts of the various village and kindred heads.

Speaking to Trumpeta, the Chairman Ihiagwa Town Management Committee, Engr Udokporo, said that ‘’we are sharing to the 400 most vulnerable people, the poorest of the poor. Each person will get 20 cups of rice, 5 cups of beans, 10 packets of noodles, 4 pieces of tin tomatoes, and 6 groundnut oil.’’

In its bank the community has 100 bags of Rice, 200 bags of noodles, 100 cartons of vegetable oils, and 100 cartons of tomatoes. Only 40% of the stock was shared while the exercise continues in the next 2 or 3 weeks.

Those who benefited from the arrangement include widows over 65 years and above without children, widows with dependent children and no means of livelihood, widowers, orphans without means of livelihood, married daughters who are back home, ill and incapacitated people.

.In his speech before the distribution, HRH Eze Lucky Ajoku, Chinyere Ugo 1, Nnaochie 3 of Ihiagwa Autonomous community, in whose palace the distribution took place informed the people that the effort was strictly courtesy of the sons and daughters of Ihiagwa who vowed that hunger will not kill their kits and kin.

He expressed gratitude to the donors whom he described as worthy people describing it as a feat that is not common with their neighbouring communities, adding that they are they are still waiting on what may possibly come from the government.

Expressing her gratitude, one of the beneficiaries, Mrs. Peace Chiedo from Umuduruba in Umuchima, prayed God to bless the donors and replenish their pockets for putting smiles on their faces.