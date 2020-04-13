Okigwe Zone Senate Race: Uzodinma, Araraume in Cold War .Governor Allegedly Goes For Athan Achonu



Indications are that there is no Love lost between the Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma and his political friend Senator Ifeanyi Araraume.

Trumpeta learnt that the short-lived political romance, which hitherto existed between both ImoSenators have finally collapsed as Araraume’s camp allege that the Governor is working against Araraume’s latest Senatorial ambition.

It would be recalled that it has become clear that Senator Araraume is eyeing to go back to the Senate to represent Okigwe zone again, after the death of Senator Benji Uwajumogu. Araraume has been Senator for the zone for two terms previously.

Sources told Trumpeta that part of the reason Senator Araraume joined forces with Uzodinma and dislodged Rt Hon Emeka Ihedioha from Imo Government House was that Uzodinma when he becomes Governor will support Araraume’s ambition to once again go back to the Senate.

However, it was learnt that since Uzodinma became Governor, he does not care anymore nor show interest in the Araraume’s Okigwe Senate Seat project, even as both may have not been sighted together again, as was the case days after Uzodinma became Governor.

Trumpeta learnt that it was Uzodinma who made sure that Senator Athan Achonu dumped PDP for APC recently.

This Newspaper was told that it was the first leg of the plot to stop Araraume’s Senate Plan.

Sources told Trumpeta that soon Achonu will declare for Okigwe Senate race and will get Uzodinma’s blessing, as the Governor is said to be at home with Achonu returning to the Senate than Araraume.

Trumpeta was told that Uzodinma in protecting his own political interest, and afraid that Araraume only wants to return to the Senate and use the period as a platform to remain relevant and oil his Governorship machine for 2023 which Uzodinma does not want to hear about. Sources told Trumpeta that Araraume after so many trials with success, is still bent on Governing Imo State one day, preferably in 2023.

Because of this situation, Trumpeta was told, it would be better to Uzodinma that Athan Achonu goes to the Senate as it is said that Uzodinma can trust him not to eye his seat in 2023, when he would be gunning for a second term in office.

However, sources said that Araraume already is aware of this plot against him by Uzodinma using Achonu to check mate him.

But Trumpeta was told that this will not stop Araraume’s plans to succeed Uwajumogu at the senate, as the only thing that will matter is getting the ticket from APC, which Araraume is capable of doing even without Uzodinma’s input.

“Uzodinma is from Orlu zone and cannot tell Okigwe who to file as their Senator. Although as a Governor, he has influence, but we will tell him that Okigwe is not an annex of Orlu Senatorial zone” An APC Heavyweight told Our Reporter.