Covid-19: Constitutional Lawyer, Osunwa rallies Support for Uzodinma. … commends Commissioner for Commerce, Industry.



A Constitutional Lawyer, Barrister Kennedy Uzondu Osunwa has called on the people and residents of Imo State to rally support for the Governor, His Excellency Senator Hope Uzodinma on his effort in preventing the spread of coronavirus, Covid-19 pandemic and provision of palliative measures in line with the Fundamental Objectives and Directive Principles of State Policy as enunciated in Chapter II of the 1999 Constitution (As Amended) CFRN.

He stated that the lockdown order by the Governor, the provision of Isolation centers, 31 state-of-the-art ambulances to fortify Imo State in readiness for any emergency and other palliative measures in the state is evidently laudable, just as he urged the people to observe the aged long notion that “prevention is better than cure”

Barr. Uzondu Osunwa dropped this hint at his hometown, Ezihe in Isiala Mbano Local Government Area on Tuesday 14th, April, 2020 while reacting to the overall situation and measures taken by the State Government to control the outbreak of the deadly disease, Covid-19 pandemic, highly commended the Governor for putting Imo State indigenes and residents on safe guide. Albeit, Imo State has not recorded any case of Coronavirus.

The Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodinma, recently opened six isolation centres across the state, provided 31 state-of-the-art ambulances, established emergency call centres for information on COVID-19 and over 100 security vehicles, just as he explained in one of the centers that the facilities were put in place to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the state. It was also disclosed by the Governor that there is no confirmed coronavirus case in the state, adding that his administration was ready to tackle the virus even if it spread to the state.

Afterwards, the Governor through his Chief of Chief of Staff, Barr. Nnamdi Anyaehie at the International Conference Center (ICC), at the weekend in Owerri inspected the distribution of COVID-19 relief materials to the Interim Management Committee Chairmen of the 27 Imo LGAs for onward distribution to the 305 INEC wards and communities in Imo State as palliatives to cushion the effects of stay at home as he ordered them to prevent the spread of the global pandemic, Coronavirus.

The food materials included bags of Rice, Beans, Vegetable Oil, Tubers of Yam, Cartons of Tin Tomatoes, Condiments Cartons of Indomies, Cartons of assorted Provisions, Cartons of Bottled Water, Soft Drinks, etc even as the State Government earlier distributed hand sanitizers to Imo communities.

The Governor also distributed medical equipments including Molecular Laboratory to test all viruses (COVID-19 etc.), medical equipped ambulance services to the 27 Local Government Areas to help in medical emergency in line with his initiatives in the fight against COVID-19.

While the State Government is committed to providing food items to the vulnerable Imo citizens and residents across the 305 wards in the state, Barr. Osunwa called on the Traditional rulers, Town Union Presidents and Local Government administrators that would assist in distributing it to ensure that the items get to the beneficiaries based on an already well planned modality for distribution especially the downtrodden.

Briefing further, the Public Analyst commended the Commissioner for Commerce and Industry Barr. Kingsley Onunuju (Ekwedashike of Ogwa) for his expedient act to harness all sources of internally generated revenue (IGR) seeing the urgent need to recover all outstanding debts owed to the State Government by constituting and Inaugurating Taskforce which he doubles as the chairman. The Honourable Commissioner believes in boosting the State Revenue through the concept of THINK TANK for funding Government programmes in keying into the vision of the State Governor.

The Constitutional lawyer, Barr. Osunwa, further stated that the Honourable Commissioner for Commerce and Industry have initiated series of viable investment initiatives to Industrialize the state to boost the economy of Imo State.

The Constitutional lawyer however expressed confidence in the ability and capacity of the Commissioner (Ekwedashike of Ogwa) in supporting the Governor to drive the Ministry and the economy of the state to enviable heights. Consequently, he opines the hope for more committees to be inaugurated with a view to rehabilitating, reconstructing and recovering the State from maladministration of precious Governments.