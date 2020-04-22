Abba Kyari’s Death: Uzodinma, Ihedioha, Okorocha, Araraume Return To “Trenches”



The former Chief of Staff to President Mohammadu Buhari, Mallam Abba Kyari may have died and even been buried in Abuja, but his political influence and his actions left behind are still trending especially in Imo State.

Trumpeta learnt that with Abba Kyari’s death, the main political gladiators in Imo State are certainly going to move back to political trenches to complete the war which started with the party primaries and main election of Imo Governorship seat.

Trumpeta learnt that with Abba Kyari off the way, the Imo State incumbent Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma is now exposed to so political vagaries, which he was being shielded from because of his relationship with the late Kyari.

This Newspaper learnt that part of Uzodinma’s political successes, which include picking the APC Governorship ticket through Ahmed Gulak, were all made possible because of Abba Kyari.

Trumpeta learnt that while APC National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshimhole was the hatchet man used by Uzodinma for some of his political intrigues, but Oshiomhole is said to have always ran to the Presidency through Kyari for the endorsement of such Horse tradings.

So, now that there is no more Kyari, political pundits are saying that Uzodinma has lost his main “Mr Fix-it” in the Presidency.

Trumpeta was told that from hence, Uzodinma has to face the battle that will come in the names of Senators Ifeanyi Araraume and Rochas Okorocha over the structure of Imo APC, which already is in the hands of Uzodinma, who is trying to consolidate the hold.

Sources told this Newspaper, that already, Uzodinma had perfected a plan to hijack totally the Imo APC structure handed to him Oshiomhole and Abba Kyari while he was alive.

Unfortunately for Uzodinma, even Oshimhole has not been heard of recently sparking speculations that the former Edo State Governor may have lost his steam, with his main man in the Presidency now no more.

It was learnt that Chief Araraume, who is eyeing a return to the Senate has now heaved a sigh of relief as he believes he has a chance now to battle Uzodinma for APC structure since the coast seems clear for equal battle for the tasks ahead.

Meanwhile, Senator Okorocha too, who will never forget how Uzodinma snatched the APC governorship ticket from his grip is now a little happy because he can now fight Uzodinma toe to toe for APC structure, at least that of Orlu zone for his second term to the Senate.

Before now, Trumpeta learnt that Okorocha was apprehensive that Uzodinma may not give him the opportunity to return to Senate in 2023. But with the latest situation, Okorocha is going to back on his previous contacts among APC top shots in Abuja to wrestle with Uzodinma for Imo APC.

Meanwhile, among the camp of the immediate past Governor of Imo State, Rt Hon Emeka Ihedioha, there the belief that Late Kaiyri was one of the unseen hands that helped Uzodinma to triumph over Ihedioha at the Supreme Court.

Trumpeta learnt that the Ihedioha camp believes that one of the pillars on which Uzodinma stands to blow tough has gone, and now there is an advantage for the Ihedioha camp to exploit when the need arises.

Meanwhile, those close to Uzodinma said that he was devastated with the demise of Abba Kyari, as one of his major supporters is gone.

However, with the latest scenario, Imo populace are waiting with bated interest to see how the political battle would be fought by these four gladiators, even as the masses worry that it is shameful that Imo politics is now controlled miles away from the State.

“Imo is in a big mess. People who are not of Imo origin now dictate what happens in the State just because some of our sons are desperate for power by all means” a Senior Imo Citizen lamented.