Covid-19: Bank Customers Face Hard Times In Owerri

By Peter Uzoma

Since the inception of the coronavirus and the consequential lockdown in Imo State, bank customers have been having hard times as many have been having it tough before they could access their money.

Roving round the Owerri metropolis, this Reporter observed that almost all the banks shut out their customers from the usual across the counter transactions as entrants into the banking halls are under lock and key. However, skeletal bank services are ongoing within the bank premises for only those who have ATM cards.2q

When this Reporter called at Access Bank along Douglas road and the Bank Road branch all in Owerri, customers were seen standing dejectedly under the scotching sun waiting for turns to pick some naira notes.

Same was the situation at Ecobank along Okigwe road and UBA along Okigwe road where some pensioners were cited anxiously waiting to cash their stipends.

One of the pensioners who pleaded anonymity said he has received alert for his March pension but has been having problems cashing the money. He however attributed his problem to his not having an ATM card.

Meanwhile, customers for lodgement who know bank officials are attended to secretly.

Bank customers who had discussions with Trumpeta appealed to managers to try and maintain skeletal services where customers who have cheques to cash could be attended to.