COVID-19: Charles Amadi Donates Millions, Food items, Medical Supplies to Ikeduru People, Clergies



Tunji Adedeji

As a palliative measure to cushion the effect of COVID-19 in Ikeduru council area of Imo state, the Chieftain of All Progressive Congress, APC in the State, Prince Charls Amadi on Sunday donated millions of cash, food items and medical supplies to the people.

Making the donations to the beneficiaries at the Catholic Church in Eziama Ikeduru, Prince Amadi fondly called Charlvon said he deemed it necessary to lend his support to the laudable efforts of the state government to cushion the unsettling effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on many families ad to put smiles on the faces his people.

Amadi who commended Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State for his doggedness in the fight against COVID-19, said the gesture is to complement what the Imo State Government was doing to fight the pandemic.

He maintained that the welfare of his people was a priority and not an option, adding that such gesture would continue even after the Covid -19 pandemic because most of the beneficiaries have been supportive to him.

Cherlvon who donated cash running into millions of naira and 32 bags of rice to Catholic priests in the area enjoined all the wealthy individuals in the state to emulate him, saying the essence of this is to also support and compliment the State government in his little way. We will not relent on this to ensure that every household in benefits from this gesture, he said.

He recalled that during one of their meetings with Gov Uzodinma, the governor enjoined all wealthy Imolites to be their brothers keeper by lending their support and helping hands to the less privileged and clergies in the society.

He said, “In compliance to the governor’s directive we are distributing bags of rice, garri, beans , noodles, beverages, face masks, sanitizers and other medical kits to identify with all the 8 villages in Eziama community and two sister communities .”

His words,” my ward and community has been very supportive especially the women, they have been my pillar, they youths and father’s have stood by me at all time so I have other option than to be there for them. “

The APC woman leader Chief (Mrs) Josephine Nnoham in her speech commended the philanthropic gesture of Prince Amadi, describing him as a good party man who is committed to the growth of the party in Imo State. She applauded him for taking the welfare of his people as priority.

Hon. Okameme Anyaehie, Former TC Chairman of Ikeduru LGA I his remarks expressed appreciation to the donor for donating to his people, saying it has brought smiles on their faces.

He described Price Amadi as a selfless leader who was concerned about the spread of coronavirus in the state. He begged his people to take social distancing more seriously.