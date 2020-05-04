Umuele Amazano Autonmous Community Sensitizes People Through Covid-19 Palliative Initiative

A foremost community in the Ancient Kingdom of UMUELE AMAZANO in Njaba LGA of Imo State came to a standstill with overflowing joy when it’s citizens under the aegis of Umuele Amazano United Assembly (UAUA) which is a union that unites all the people of Umuele all over the world visited the people with food items to help them in this Coronavirus hard times.

The food items which was made up of different items worth over a million naira was distributed amongst the 11 villages in Amazano Kingdom.

This show of kind gesture Trumpeta gathered was part of UAUA’s annual ritual.

The highlight of the occasion was the sharing of food items to all without segregation by the Excos of the 11 villages that make up the Umuele-Amazano Autonomous Community, Health sensitization talk on the dangers of COVID-19 Pandemic

The people of the community expressed such Joy as they expressed it through their different displays as they prayed that God will continue to bless them for remembering them at a time like this.

The COVID-19 tax force committee members who saw to all these are Chief Uju Ugochukwu.C .(Sokondo),Agbawo Dike Izu 1of Amazano, Chairman, Mr Ifeanyi Ofokaire, Mr Chidubem Kennedy Okenwa.

The able leader of this non-governmental Organization Dr. Udochukeu Kings Nwaokorobia stated as he summarized the event that” we came together in unity of purpose with passion and enthusiasm to bring life changing support to the community that will stand the test of time for posterity sake. And to show we love our people and wish them well a group of Umuele Amazano sons and other people donated huge loads of food items to help them in this difficult times”.