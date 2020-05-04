Confusion Greets Ease of Lock down in Imo

By Peter Uzoma

Since the covid-19 zoomed into the lockdown stage in the state, the Policemen who have been operating at Ama JK Owerri by the Owerri Municipal Council have not been having field days again as Soldiers posted there have displaced them.

The soldiers who assumed full possession of the beat, stationed their jeep with military colours and with the inscription “Operation Search and Flush” Imo State thereby making it difficult for the regular Police occupants to relocate.

When Trumpeta nosed around Ama JK yesterday (Monday) there was free flow of vehicles especially from Control Post to Ama JK round about where there was a hold up along the Owerri Municipal axis due to activities of a young man who was deployed to be collecting tolls of fifty naira each from bus drivers.

Upon investigation, a renowned “agbero” at Ama JK told Trumpeta that they had to relax operations so as not to compete with the man who caused the “go slow”. In his words “Oga, you see as I sit here, I no wan do opposition for that man wen dey work for army”.

Following the Governor’s speech on the easing of the lockdown, the road block at Mechanic village Irete, along Owerri/Onitsha, Owerri has been dismantled while the one at Araraume junction along the axis is still on but not as harsh as it used to be. Here the security agents are comfortably seated in their vehicle while a young man, an agbero, was seen actively discussing with lorry drivers who Trumpeta learnt negotiates for the security agents there. They pay as much as one thousand naira each to let go.

At the Relief market junction along Egbu-Owerri road, the story is almost the same.

The Policemen there employed some young men now called “negotiators” who work on their behalf.

The young men would close the road and force vehicles to line up while they “visit” the drivers in groups of six and pass them.

Meanwhile, the easing of the lockdown this time around may not be the best for residents on Owerri streets. A particular bus carrying gun wielding young men, supposedly security agents, have been feeding fat at the expense of the traders who managed to open their stores along Douglas road.

The fat and stern looking young men spotting black T-Shirts randomly bounce on any trader, take the person to their bus parked nearby and release the person after a while.

A victim who spoke to Trumpeta on condition said he parted with one thousand naira for not committing any offence. He said he is too bitter because since he came that morning and opened his store he had sold anything