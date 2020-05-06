Imo Judiciary Frees Inmates In Owerri Prisons

By Onyekachi Eze

Inmates of the Owerri Correctional Service have heaved sigh of relief following the release, discharge, granting of bail and accelerated hearing on them by the Imo State Judiciary.

It was a moment of joy and revival of hope when the Acting Chief Judge of the State, Justice Ijeoma Aguguo used such words like; ‘You are hereby discharged and warned to turn a new leaf for your good, the good of your family, state and the nation’.

During a jail delivery which commenced on Monday 4th May, 2020 and ended on Tuesday, 5th May, 2020, Justice Aguguo discharged 18 inmates, while 3 matter were struck out due to death.

Beneficiaries of the jail delivery under the discharged cadre include; John Iwu Chigbu, Kingsley Ikenga, Sunny Nwachukwu, Uchenna Uzoegbu, Humphrey Okoro, Uwadineke Ordu, Chibuzor Egbuchulem, Chigozie Omenoba, Ifeanyichukwu Peter, Chinonso Offor, Chinonso Ajaka, Ifeanyichukwu Okoji, Ozioma Nwanedu.

Under plea and accelerated hearing are; Ihenacho Ogudire, Ugonna Maduforo, Jonas Nwosu, Chinedu Nnadozie, Joel Onyeriri, Fredrick Ohamadike, Ngozi Odife, Uchenna Enwere, Charles Awuji, Kingsley Obasi, Chiawuotu Nwakego, Onyinyechi Ezeukwu, Chigozie Prince Edward, Michael Chinedu.

The three cases strucked out due to death include; Chijioke Dike, Jubril Danda, Chinedu Okoroafor.

Inmates granted bail are; Amadi Okechukwu, Grace Nwachukwu, Nwachukwu Azuwukego (with the sum of #50,000).

Earlier, Justice Aguguo disclosed that they are basically working on the statistics on ground, pointing out that the judiciary didn’t manufacture or compile any list on their own.

Also fielding questions from newsmen, the Ag CJ painstakingly informed that most of the cases that was abandoned were sent back to magistrate and High courts to continue trial.

She pointed out that because of the current Covid-19 lockdown, she had to move most of the courts; Umuagwo, Aboh Mbaise, Nwaorieubi to sit in Owerri in order to expeditiously dispose some of the matters.

Speaking further, Justice Aguguo stated that jail delivery is done by the Chief Judge, under the administration of the Criminal Justice Act, even though she opined that there was a Presidential directive to do that expeditiously.

In her words, she admonished the released persons to be worthy citizens who would always strive to behave accordingly so as not to come back to the correctional service. Aguguo warned that they do not return to crime.

Trumpeta correspondent who followed up the exercise disclosed that among the beneficiaries were inmates that have stayed in the custody of the correctional service for years awaiting trial.

Other ones were those on terminal ailments, considered from medical perspective who were either granted bail, discharged or given notice for accelerated hearing.

Meanwhile, the Chief Judge frowned at the level of illegal detention of some of the accused persons, adding that justice should always be exercised accordingly no matter whose ox was gored.

Expressing delight, the Controller of Imo Correctional Service, Chris Okoye asserted that for some time, they have not had such a visit.

He commended the Judiciary and the government for that timely intervention, and decried of the level of congestion in the place.

It would be recalled that the State governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma had earlier last week granted a prerogative of mercy on 36 inmates, as a way of decongesting the correctional service, especially as the fight against the dreaded coronavirus is intensified.