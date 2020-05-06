Covid-19: Ikeduru Anglican Diocese Distributes Million Naira Worth Palliative



By Onyekachi Eze

The Cathedral Church of St Matthew’s Atta, Diocese of Ikeduru Anglican communion has simultaneously distributed palliative stimulus worth millions of naira to cushion the effects of the ravaging coronavirus pandemic.

The distribution was carried out among the eleven archdeaconries in the Diocese, on Tuesday, May 5, 2020, and they comprise; Amaimo, Uzoagba/Amata, Atta, Atta Central, Inyishi, Inyishi Central, Umudim, Iho, Akabo, Owo Amakohia, and Ugiri Ike.

Items shared were over 80 bags of rice, 20 bags of beans, cartons of noodles, cartons of tomatoes, among others.

Earlier, the Bishop of the Anglican Diocese of Ikeduru, Rt. Rev. Emmanuel Chigozie Maduwike disclosed that the gesture was entirely championed by the Diocese as a way of giving assistance to the vulnerable across Ikeduru LGA.

He described it as a pay- back time to the society in times like this.

The Bishop disclosed that the clergymen unanimously suspended their April and May salaries so as to add laughter, and rejuvenate the hopes of those in the hinterlands while the covid-19 lockdown lasts.

Bishop Maduwike revealed that the palliatives would be distributed evenly and not only limited to the Anglicans, rather to be shared nondenominational.

He opined that the diocese is known for her charity works, stressing that over #3.85m is paid yearly for patients in various hospitals, adding that majority of the beneficiaries are non Anglicans.

“For us as a church, this is a pay- back time when we should all show love to each other, especially the indigents. We hope to do more as the church improves”.

While thanking the government for its effort in combating the virus, Bishop Maduwike enjoined the public not to play politics with the pandemic, or claim what is not.

However, he prayed that in no distant time, the disease would be a thing of the past.

“We will see the end of this covid-19, it will not see us in Jesus name. Whether it is natural or not, the virus will soon fade away and the children of God will get redemption”.

On this vein, he called on the government to re-open churches, adding that with prayers, the fight against the coronavirus will be short-lived.

“Let government open churches because through fervent prayers, mountains are moved”.

Therefore, he urged the palliative committee to ensure that the items get to the targeted persons devoid of religious inclination.

Commenting, Venerable J. B. C. Njoku, the clerical senior secretary of the diocese said it was a dream come true. He stated that while looking forward that the palliative gets to the grassroots, it would go a long way to ease off the suffering of the less privileged.

Reacting on behalf of the Archdeaconries, Ven. Josiah Emeribe said, “This is a manifestation of true love. No doubt, this gesture will put smile on people’s faces”.

Ven. Emeribe also thanked the Bishop for his fatherly roles and sense of human feelings, praying God for more wisdom and good health to do more for the salvation of souls.