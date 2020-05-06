Covid19 Hunger: Edna Obioma Foundation Embraces Oru-West people …Doles Out Palliatives To Helpless, Needy



The “Edna Obioma Foundation” in its usual efforts towards rendering succour to the people mostly the poorest of the poor, downtrodden and the indigent persons, was on last Sunday, May 3rd 2020,at Ozara Ward in Oru-West LGA, Imo State, released some food items to the people of the Local Govt.

A well-known Non-Governmental Organization and an apolitical organization ably registered with Corporate Affairs Commission as “Edna Obioma Foundation”, which was established for more than 13 years ago by Hon. Lady Mrs. Edna Obioma Okorie, to touch lives of the people positively.

The Foundation Founder/President, Lady Obioma, who spoke to newsmen at the occasion of the official flag-off ceremony of the palliatives at her country home, Ozara Oru-West, expressed satisfaction to witness the successful distributions and delivery of the relief materials to the people especially the widows, indigent persons and the disables in the area, even as she thanked God for sparing the lives of the people at the face of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Lady Edna however opined that the Foundation is poised to share their comfort.

“If I eat, others eat, everybody will be happy”, She revealed.

The programme was tagged:”Oru-West Come and Eat with Us- There is joy in Sharing”.

In her words, the initiator of the palliative, Lady Edna Obioma, who was the Commissioner for Gender/Vulnerable and Women Affairs in Imo State, disclosed that the food items was sponsored courtesy of her Foundation, which is aimed and targeted at wiping away tears from the eyes of the less privileged and put smiles of faces of many.

” It is worthy to note that the Foundation started from Umuahia in Abia State but we have decided to bring our good well down home to Imo State, because charity begins at home. We have been touching lives, impacting lives is our most uttermost desire. God has been very faithful. But we cannot fold our arms watching people hungry due to lockdown order of the govt. against the spread of the Coronavirus (Covid19 pandemic) that was the main reason we choose to assist the helpless in Oru-West in our own little capacity”, Mrs .Obioma stated.

“Again, we have noticed that so many people cannot even eat without been given due to the Covid19 shutdown. But we are here to salvage the situation. Because we felt pity to those poorest of the poor, the widows, disables and the indigent persons”, She submitted.

“The virus is real, stay safe, avoid crowded activities, don’t touch your noses/mouths, but keep on maintaining social distancing always and engage into fervent prayers that we shall no more see the disease”, Lady Edna prayed.

“Come and dine with my Foundation. The 10 Electoral Wards in Oru-West got 100 bags of rice each. 800 bags was also given to the Interim Management Committee Chairman of Oru-West LGA for the people. As 2000 bags was shared to the people by the Foundation”,

Speaking, the Interim Management Committee Chairman of Oru-West, Hon. Sir. Willie Okolieogwo,(Omekaodinma) expressed delight for the palliative measures on Covid19 given to the poor in the LGA.

Okolieogwo, while speaking commended the Foundation Directors, even as he described them as good people with good hearts like the Imo State Governor, Sen. Hope Uzodinma, who are like minds in given especially to the poorest of the poor.

The Oru-West IMC Boss, therefore extolled the Foundation for their kind gesture but assured that their food items shall be given to the poor as directed.

Hon. Okolieogwo, more so, advised the people of the area to always stay safe especially during this Covid19 lockdown.

Meanwhile, the husband of the lady, Sir. Deacon Obioma Okorie, expressed great pleasure for the palliative successfully given out to the people of Oru-West, even as he urged them to keep on praying the development of the Foundation.

“We derives joy in given most especially when it concerns the helpless. I have tested poverty in the past. The only thing we need is your prayers for us to sustain the Foundation”, Deacon Obioma submitted.