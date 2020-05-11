Abroad Based Umudulu Emii Based indigenes Distribute N3m Worth Food Items To Kinsmen

Tunji Adedeji

In a bid to cushion the negative economic effect of the dreaded Corona virus (COVID-19), indigenes of Umudulu Emii ,Owerri North residing in USA, UK and Italy has donated essential food items and cash worth N3 million to the people of the communities.

Distributing the relief food items and cash on Saturday at St Mary’s Catholic Church ,Umudulu,Pharm Dr. Obinna Obichore ,Chairman of the Umudulu Emii Alleviation Committee that facilitated the palliative said their sons and daughters leaving abroad directed that the gesture should be distributed equitably among widows,orphans and widowers among others in Umudulu village.

He also urged the people to make conscious efforts to stay safe and healthy and to protect themselves and their families from the ravaging pandemic, which has so far claimed million of lives and paralyzed economy globally, by adhering strictly to all the precautionary measures.

He also appealed to them to always remember the donors in their prayers in the face of the prevailing situation, stressing that the entire people of Umudulu owe them immense gratitude for their humanitarian disposition.

He expressed their deepest appreciation for the kind gesture and prayed God to reward them accordingly.

A cross section of the beneficiaries while fielding questions from Trumpeta also used the opportunity to call on other wealthy and well meaning sons and daughters of the area to emulate cum extend similar gesture in overall well-being of the people.

Our reporter gathered that the food items donated were uncountable bags of 50kg rice and cash donation to each beneficiaries.

Some of the Umudulu Emii Covid 19 Alleviation of the communities who witnessed the distribution exercise include Pastor Luke Onyewu,Nze Livinus Oparaocha, Mr Martins Opara and Mr Tochi Opara.