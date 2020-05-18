Finally, Imo First Lady’s Office Shutdown ….Staff Transferred

By Onyinyechi Amakaulo

In what appears to be a surprise package for people of the state, Office of the first lady of Imo State has been shutdown officially since coming on board as the governor of Imo State, the wife of Governor Hope Uzodinma, Chioma was yet to resume indicating that the former practice may witness a different version in the case of Uzodinma.

Trumpeta had given an indication that the office of the First Lady wouldn’t work following the non appearance of Uzodinma’s wife since he was sworn-in on January 15, 2020.

The shutdown where earlier reported by this newspaper that the office of the first lady of the state will not operate, going by the information that the first Lady delivered new baby, few weeks before Supreme Court decleared her husband as the governor of the state.

Trumpeta newspaper gathered that all the staff posted to her office has been transferred out to other offices to enable them receive their salaries.

Some of the staff working in her office who would not allow their names on print stated that they were giving posting letters to different offices to lock the office.”I received letter for posting that the office will not be open for now until things normalizes so I am no longer in the office of her Excellency for now till further notice”.