Imo PDP Defection Saga Only Tenants Change Building, Landlords Do Not —-Mbaegbu

Sequel to the defection of some members of the People Democratic Party, PDP as reported by some newspapers and on social media. One of the alleged defectors, Sir Tony Mbaegbu, the former Ideato South PDP Chairman has debunked the inclusion of his name in the said report.

Speaking to some newsmen in Owerri recently, the one time State assistant Secretary of the party and a former Development Council Coordinator under the PDP, stated it categorically clear that he is still an unrepentant member of the PDP and will continue to be as one of the founding members in the state, and having served the party in different capacity.

He submitted that it is only tenants that are prone to changing building but landlords do not, “as it is, I am one of the landlords of the party and cannot change party” he said. He maintained that the inclusion of his name is the handiwork of enemies of the party.

Sir Mbaegbu used the opportunity to encourage every member of the party to remain steadfast with the party in this time of Political trials, “because together we stand but divided we fall” he stated.

However, the former LGA party Chairman, cautioned mischief makers and attention seekers to desist from such rumour mongering as it will be counter productive to the party.