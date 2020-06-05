Ohaji/Egbema APC Youths Warn Gov’s Aide, Nwamkpa Over Media Attacks On Party Leaders

The Ohaji /Egbema APC Youth wing has sounded a note of warning to Modestus Nwankpa against alleged “disparaging” the apex leader of the oil region of the state, Rt Hon Goodluck Opiah.

Rising from an emergency meeting Wednesday morning, the youth in a statement by its Leader, Mr Bernard Amagwula (Okadigbo) has accused an appointee of the government, Mr Modestus Nwankpa , of allegedly being used to disparage Opiah, a respected Leader.

According to the group” Modestus Nwankpa has severally used THE BIG TRUTH, a newspaper that he is the publisher to spread fake news, phony information and “framings” to bolster messages charged with anti Opiah and anti Uchegbu rhetorics aimed at undermining the government of the state. As a government appointee, he should have known better the implications of such.

“It is unacceptable that a government appointee will be using his newspaper to insult respected APC Leaders.”

The BIG TRUTH newspaper was accused to have said that “Forum of APC Ward Chairmen in Oguta wrote Gov Uzodinma accusing Opiah and Uchegbu of causing trouble in Oguta APC which is false.

“APC Ward Chairmen are known. No such letter came from them”

The paper went further to say that Opiah failed in his Ward during the 2019 general elections which is also false.

“What Modestus Nwankpa did, was to hide under his Newspaper to ginger the malicious publications in a deliberate attempt to confuse and manipulate the people through delivering dishonest information.

“Goodluck Opiah is a politician loved and respected by the people. It is fake news from the pit of hell to say he lost in his Ward.

“This purveyor of this disinformation prey on the vulnerability or partisan potential of recipients whom he hope to enlist as amplifiers and multipliers. In this way he seeks to animate the people into becoming conduits of his fake messages by exploiting the people’s propensities to share information ” Amagwula said

“As at today, Opiah still remains the issue because he is a politician who puts his people as his priority. Because of his boldness, and intellectual ability, he remains a man whose opinions are respected in the state. With him guiding the oil region, we are not in doubt that our constituency will be rightly placed in the affairs of the state”

Amagwula added,” one would say that Modestus Nwankpa has exhibited arrogance by disrespecting a leader like Opiah that is championing the good of the oil areas . We’ve tested some persons with elected and appointed political positions. We have come to realize that many have no single plan for Ohaji/ Egbema and Oguta but all they do is to throw mud on the good image of a visionary like Rt Hon Goodluck Opiah. Modestus and his sponsors should stop insulting our Leaders”