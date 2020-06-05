Eddy Obinna ; An Ingrate, Betrayer of Mbaise Interest, Says Onuama

The Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Aboh Mbaise Local Government Area, Hon Obinna Onuamah has chided the Member Representing Aboh Mbaise in the state House of Assembly, Hon Eddy Obinna describing him as a “political eunuch, an ingrate of the highest order and a perpetual betrayer of Mbaise interest”.

The PDP Chairman made the assertion to Newsmen while reacting to a well reported statement of the House of Assembly Member recently supporting the motion for the bill seeking the relocation of the only University in Mbaise land to Umuagwo and for referring H/E. Rt. Hon Emeka Ihedioha, CON, Ogbuagu, as a failed politician.

He described Eddy Obinna as a very ungrateful and selfish human being, who cannot appreciate any good thing either from God or human beings in his life. He said such uncomplimentary support against Mbaise interest and remarks coming out from a person who rode on the back of H/E Rt. Hon Emeka Ihedioha and the good people of Aboh Mbaise to electoral victory is highly regrettable.

“Eddy Obinna cannot win any election in the future as far as Mbaise land is concerned” he remarked.

Hon Onuamah revealed that the God of Mbaise people and their ancestors will not fail to fight Eddy Obinna for such great disservice, sabotage and ingratitude. According to Hon Obinna Onuamah, God will not fail to pay Eddy Obinna in his own coin when the appointed time comes. “He will definitely be made to pay for the betrayal when the time comes”. He went on to condemn Eddy Obinna’s recent attempts to frame up Hon Chidi Anyanwu a PDP immediate former Councilor of Nguru Nweke Ward as a thief at the Police Station for refusing to join him in APC. “What an unwholesome act of wickedness?” he queried.

Hon Onuamah wondered why Eddy Obinna could only but give a nod and his consent to non favourable bill seeking to relocate the only University in Mbaise land who he represents. He queried, where he “got the guts” to challenge the man (H/E. Rt Hon Emeka Ihedioha) who he said brought Eddy Obinna to limelight by supporting him as PDP candidate of Aboh Mbaise State constituency. “Eddy Obinna’s latest behaviour is not surprising because of his antecedent of betraying all his known benefactors both in politics and in private life.” “It is on record that HE. Rt Hon Emeka Ihedioha, who brought out Eddy Obinna can’t forget in a hurry how this same man betrayed him immediately after the Supreme Court gave an unfavorable judgment. Just because, in December 31st 2019, during a meeting of the leadership of the People’s Democratic Party in the country home of HE. Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha in Mbutu, he Eddy Obinna was cautioned to desist from the act of going about extorting people with the name of HE. Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha. This singular act of Eddy Obinna was condemned totally by the entire leadership of the party in that meeting, and from there he Eddy Obinna took offense.

The astute politician however, asked Eddy Obinna to immediately tender an apology to Mbaise nation for working against their interest and to HE. Rt Hon Emeka Ihedioha whom he has offended by his continuous insults, saying the former Governor, Speaker and Deputy Speaker showed him love and tolerated his dishonest nature of using his name to extorting people.