Nwangele Chairman Explains Role in Umuokwara Abba Ezeship Matter

The chairman Interim Management Committee Nwangele LGA, Hon Cosmas Iwuagwu has described the bribery allegation against him in an Owerri based newspaper by what he described as an amorphous group stating that it is unfounded and negligible

According to him” I would not have dignified them with a response but for the purposes of setting the records straight for the sake of members of the public who are not from Nwangele and generation unborn.

“I am not from Umuokwara Abbia so do not have any interest in their internal Ezeship matter. A delegation from that community visited me in my office, presented the man in question to us as their Eze-elect, I invited the Director of administration and other members of the council leadership, together we went through the necessary documents as presented by them and we were convinced he had met the requirements to be addressed as Eze-elect.

In our meeting with traditional rulers and other stakeholders in Nwangele, I introduced him to the leadership of Nwangele Council of Traditional Rulers and urged them to accept him in their fold which they gladly did”.

“You would notice the sponsored press Release did not emanate from the community leadership.

The name of the group sounds political which is both funny and unfortunate”

He said the attack was most likely coming from individuals who lost out in the selection/election process and urged such individuals to find a lawful way of ventilating their grievances.

There can only be one Eze at a time”, he concluded.