Njaba Lawmaker Push For Creation Of Economic Hub Across Imo •Hopeful Of Rapid Development



By Onyekachi Eze

Triggered by the absence of basic economic growth of the State, a member of the State Assembly, representing Njaba State constituency, Rt. Hon Uju Onwudiwe has called for a creation of economic hub, giving reference to the ones in Aba, Abia State.

This dominated the debates raised during the last Thursday’s plenary session of the ninth House, led by the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Chiji Collins.

Leading the debate, the Chief sponsor of the motion, Hon. Onwudiwe did not only highlight the benefits therein, but also described it as a motion which would elevate the economic status of the State, if attained.

She submitted that if effectively implemented, it would create an enabling environment for employment, empowerment and development.

‘Igolo Njaba’ as fondly called admitted that governor Hope Uzodinma has already taken off rightly, hence, the need to boost the economic potentials of Imo, just as it was in the old Imo State.

The motion tagged “Motion to urge the government of Imo State to develop and implement new masterplan to enable Imo State create a new economic hub such similar to Aba in the old Imo State”, had the following prayers;

“Whereas Old Imo State had a masterplan for development of all zones such that Aba was developed as the economic nerve centre of the state, congregating economic activities and turning out to be the centre for commerce and creative hub of the Eastern region;

“Aware that the creation of Abia state ceded the former economic nerve centre of the state to our sister state and no new economic nerve centre for the state has since been created to replace it;

“Realising that Orlu, and Okigwe are other emerging cities of Imo State in addition to Owerri and economic potentials of these areas can be explored to create an economic hub replacing the former economic hub of Aba;

“Aware also that the creation of this economic spur is an initiative of government while investors will leverage on the policy thrust to commit their resources, thereby bringing huge capital inflow;

“Appreciating the fact that such policies of creating economic development centres will provide ample opportunity to woo investors from around the globe and create viable economic operators to turn Imo State into investment haven of the eastern region;

“Noting that in order to exploit the full potentials of Imo International Cargo Airport, called Sam Mbakwe International Cargo Airport, the need to jumpstart economic activities through creation of economic hub centre in any of the senatorial zones outside Owerri capital city development area is essential;

It continued, “Further to the fact that such initiative of a new economic nerve centre will spur development of every part of the state and investors will come to engender economic fluidity thereby lifting Imo State into the crème of states that can boast of active economic life and boosted IGR”.

Members who contributed however observed that since the State government has created an enabling environment for investors and businesses to thrive, every traditional rulers, community leaders and religious leaders should queue in by carrying out sensitization campaigns on why their people should invest in the State.

In a related development, the State Assembly resolved that the government will develop a new state development masterplan to create new economic hub thereby replacing the former economic nerve centre lost to Abia state

It was also resolved that the masterplan of this development will integrate infrastructural access such as road network, portable water, rail line access, electricity and all necessary elements to create a viable economic centre.

“Be it further resolved that the government will develop the blueprint of development, integrate the PPP model and leverage on investor’s partnership to achieve the economic hub development plan through a well thought out plan”.

The House therefore extended invitation to the ministry of Commerce and Industry for an interface with the Assembly, for a way forward, as it relates to the prayers of the motion.