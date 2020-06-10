COVID-19: Ebubemba Ikeduru Showers Palliatives on Umueziogwu Village



To cushion the effect of the lockdown in Imo state, occasioned by the Corona Virus Pandemic ravaging the whole world, an Ikeduru Clan Chief, (Ebubemba Ikeduru) Chief Dr Chimezie Anosike Kingsley (KSC) has donated foodstuffs to indigenes of Umueziogwu village, Uzoagba in Ikeduru Local Government Area.

The food items were delivered to the Villagers through the Manager of Deking Charity Foundation, Mr James Kalu.

Deking Charity Foundation is the foundation through which Ebubemba Ikeduru renders his philanthropic gestures.

The food items included; bags of rice, cartons of super pack indomie, bags of packeted iodized salt, cartons of vegetable oil and cartons of tomato paste.

Fielding questions from our correspondent, the Manager said his boss decided to donate the items to cushion the effect of the Corona Virus on the Villagers.

“What you are witnessing today is kindness, what you are seeing here today is the heart of giving and what you see today is genuine love that one has for his people. I am talking about Chief Dr, Sir Chimezie Anosike Kingsley” (Ebubemba Ikeduru).

He disclosed that Ebubemba Ikeduru had earlier donated such items to the women of his home church, during their mothers’ day celebration and also to all the widows of Umueziogwu village.

“I can boldly say to you that Ebubemba Ikeduru may not be the richest person in Uzoagba or Umueziogwu, but giving is from the heart. You may have billions running over everywhere, but may not have the heart to give out a Kobo to any person”.

The visibly happy mother of Ebubemba Ikeduru, Ezinne Catherine Anosike while fielding questions from reporters, expressed joy at the gesture of her son.

“I am exceedingly happy. I have told my son Ebubemba Ikeduru to keep giving out to people. I suffered to train my children and I am happy that God has so blessed him. I want others to also enjoy his wealth”.

She said the only request from the women is to keep praying for her son while she prayed that God’s blessings should reach every family in the village.

The women who were exceedingly happy used different songs of praises and dancing steps to thank God for blessing their benefactor and giving him the generous heart to extend his wealth to them.

They nominated three Ezinne’s from each of the three kindreds in the village; Ezinne Esther Dabirinze, Ezinne Grace Nnadi and Ezinne Dorothy Ukanacho who raised voices of prayer to God, praying Him to grant Ebubemba Ikeduru more wealth, long life and protection to continue his philanthropic gestures.