At Last, Uzodinma Gives Reasons Why Okorocha’s Tunnel Was Demolished

At last the Imo State Government has officially made public reasons behind the demolition of the Tunnel built by former governor, Owelle Rochas Okorocha during his tenure.

It would be recalled that one of the tunnels which had not been accessible, in recent times was brought down.

The tunnel at the House of Assembly junction on Porthacourt Road was among the two tunnels on the road which Okorocha built but not in use due to certain defects.

Though divergent views had trailed the demolition, but Uzodinma after meeting with Exco members disclosed that it was generally agreed that the action is a right step in the right direction.

“Our efforts at demolishing the tunnel at the House of Assembly-Port Harcourt Road Junction which has been a threat to lives and properties of Imolites is a right step for the good of Imo people”.

Uzodinma speaking on road project said that his council commended the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Julius Berger Nigeria PLC to work on Owerri-Orlu and Owerri-Okigwe Roads and reviewed the efforts of his administration in the areas of road rehabilitation and reconstruction already completed or on the verge of completion. The roads include: Ideal Hotel to Federal Secretariat Road, Aladinma Housing Internal Road, Lake Nwaebere-Umuchima Street, and Chukwuma Nwaoha Road. Others include: Arugo Street, Okoro Street, Assumpta to Umuguma Road (partly asphalted), Oparanozie and Edede Streets, Okoro Street (Completed), and West End leading to Old Nekede Road as well as Douglas Road which is dualised, with one side completed.