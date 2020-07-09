Heads To Roll In IMSU, As Uzodinma Blows Hot, Query Mgt

An air of uncertainty is hovering around the management of Imo State University, IMSU as the searchlight of the State Governor Senator Hope Uzodinma is beamed on the affairs of the government owned higher institution.

From what the governor said after Executive Council meeting of the state during the weeks, heads are likely to roll with major officials at the receiving.

Governor Uzodinma had made a bitter expression of indecent acts in the school.

Trumpeta learnt that a query may have been forwarded to the Vice Chancellor, Prof Adaobi Obasi, if what the governor said is anything to go by.

According to the governor “the Council noted that following the rot in the Imo State University, government has set up a committee working on a whitepaper that will soon be made public. It also said that despite the monumental fraud and revenue leakages in the university, the workers have been paid their salaries and allowances up to May 2020.

“We however, frowned at a situation where the university could not pay workers their February salary after government had released January and February subventions to the university authority. To this effect, government has directed the Commissioner for Education, Prof. Ikegwuoha to issue a query to the Vice Chancellor of the University on why she could not pay when the money had been released to her.

“We also discovered that a company called Tenssy Professional Services which collects school fees for the university is also owned by the son of the Vice Chancellor, and that the same consultant collects fees from other tertiary institutions in Imo State. Council, therefore, decided that the company should cease forthwith from collection of fees for Imo State University and any other tertiary institutions in Imo State”.