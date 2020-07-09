Imo Waste Mgt Agency Unveils New Waste -Bucket for Commercial Drivers

The Imo Waste Management Agency has unveiled a new waste bucket for all the commercial bus and taxi drivers in the state as part of measures to check and control indiscriminate and continues littering of waste in Imo State.

The Proprietor in charge if the Agency, Hon Patrick Njoku who highlighted further on the essence of the waste bucket said it is designed to stop the old habit of passengers throwing items after consumption on the street from a moving vehicle.

He stressed that such habit has contributed immensely to the dirty state of our environment which he noted most times end up in our drainages causing blockages.

The Proprietor added that it is the duty of the drivers to clean up their vehicles at the end of each trip and dispose the waste properly using the waste bucket.

Hon Njoku however stated that the waste bucket is coming at an affordable price of N2,500 each and that it is compulsory for all commercial vehicles plying and operating in Imo state.

While reiterating that all commercial vehicles must comply to this directive, Hon Njoku said that defaulters rust the consequences of the law.

“Drivers are therefore advised to check in at our Office, Imo ENTRACO Complex, Aba Road, Owerri or Imo Waste Management Agency Dump Location, along New Inland Road and collect their buckets which are already available.

Hon Njoku meanwhile, have urged Imolites to support the activities of Imo ENTRACO and the Imo Waste Management Agency maintaining that they are here to serve them.

He also appealed to the good people of Imo to rally round the ‘Shared Prosperity’ government of Distinguished Senator Hope Uzodima as he brings quality dividends of democracy to our door steps.