Assault: Imo Women Give Otuibe One Week Ultimatum To Apologize, Want Him Recalled



By Onyekachi Eze

Member representing Ahiazu Mbaise LGA in the Imo State House of Assembly, Hon. Sam Otuibe is in for more troubles over the alleged physical assault on the female lawmaker representing Njaba in the State Assembly, Hon. Uju Onwudiwe.

This time around, Otuibe may be facing the entire Imo women, if he fails to meet their demands, which is rendering a public apology for physically assaulting Onwudiwe, and by extension, to Isu member, Hon. Ngozi Obiefule.

Recall that the media was dominated last week by the news of a public display where Otuibe was accused of throwing bottle and glass cup at his female colleague, Onwudiwe while at the Deputy speaker’s lodge.

The incident, Trumpeta heard was at the full glare of the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Chiji Collins.

However, while the public condemn the act, the Imo State chapter of National Council of Women Society (NCWS) has frowned on the ugly incident.

In a press release obtained by this Newspaper, signed by the State President of NCWS, Mrs Ijeoma Udensi, they said,

“The Women of Imo State are indeed under siege. While we are still grappling with fear over the rising cases of attacks on women in the state symbolised by escalating cases of rape and violation of womenfolk we emphasize that women have become endangered species. Only recently we took to the streets to protest against all manner of violence against women. That underscores the raging attack on women in the state as it is today.

“We are once again shocked by the physical assault and molestation meted out with impunity on our two female members of the Imo State House of Assembly, Hon Uju Onwudiwe and Hon Ngozi Obiefule of Njaba and Isu State Constituency respectively.

“This wicked attempt to silence the voice of women in the State was perpetrated by the member representing Ahiazu State Constituency, Mr Samuel Otuibe in the presence of the leadership of the State House of Assembly. We find this assault on the entire women of Imo State very barbaric and a cavemen tactics of intimidation and bullying totally unacceptable in civilised society and which we resist with all our might.

“That women are sacred and worthy of all respect, honour and dignity is not contestable therefore we condemn in very strong language this wanton rascality by the dishonorable member representing Ahiazu Mbaise State Constituency, Mr Samuel Otuibe. We dare him to confirm that the good people of Ahiazu Mbaise voted and sent him to the House for this show of irresponsibility and shame.

“We are sad that the respected Hon Speaker of the House, has up to this moment not condemned or dissociated himself from the unacceptable actions of this member.

The women of Imo State find this quietness suspicious and akin to male conspiracy.

“We therefore demand a public apology from Mr Samuel Otuibe within one week to restore the dignity of women and as a deterrent.

“We also demand that the good people of Ahiazu Mbaise proceed with moves to recall him for tarnishing their image and embarrassing the women of imo State.

“We request the leadership of the Imo State House of Assembly to make a public statement condemning this violation of our rights and sanctity of womanhood and urge the Legislature to pass the VAPP bill into law as a way to assure women of our safety in the State.

“We hereby reiterate our call on the Governor of Imo State His Excellency Senator Hope Uzodinma to declare a state of emergency on violence against women in the State and appeal to him to save our souls as we have become an endangered species”.