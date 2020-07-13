Over 6,000 People Get FG’s Conditional Cash Transfer In Imo

No fewer than six thousand nine hundred and eighty three people from nine out of twenty seven Local Government Areas of Imo State have received ten thousand naira each for May/June,2020 stipends from Federal Government’s Conditional Cash Transfer Programme.

Disbursing the cash to the beneficiaries recently, the Special Adviser to the Executive Governor of Imo State on Sustainable Development Goals, SDGs and Humanitarian Services, Hon. Princess Christina Ude disclosed that the programme through the Federal Government Social Intervention scheme is targeted at increasing and improving household consumption, delivering regular reliable transfer in a way that is accessible, asset acquisition, improving school attendance and enrollment, improving health outcomes of households as well as improving environmental sanitation and management.

Hon. Ude revealed that about seven thousand two hundred and seven people in Imo are expected to benefit from the programme.

According to her, the Conditional Cash Transfer, CCT programme otherwise known as household uplifting programme, HUP is geared towards reducing poverty amongst Nigerian populace especially the rural dwellers.

The Governor’s Special Adviser further maintained that the programme was basically targeted at the poor and vulnerable households under National Social Safety Net programme in provision of the sum of five thousand naira monthly to each beneficiary through the Payment Service Provider, PSP recruited by World bank and National Cash Transfer Office, NCTO, Abuja. “Basically, the Conditional Cash Transfer May/June disbursement just took place in Imo in nine council areas. It was a huge success. We are trying to add the remaining 18 local governments to the social register. All social intervention programmes are under my office including Npower, Conditional Cash Transfer, homegrown- school feeding programme,” she concluded.

One of the beneficiaries, Mr. Sunday Agu who hails from Ogui Ward in Okigwe Local Government Area of the State expressed gratitude to the Federal Government and Governor Hope Uzodinma for ameliorating their sufferings through the ongoing Conditional Cash Transfer Programme. He promised to use the money judiciously praying God to continue protect and guide governor Uzodinma.

Meanwhile, the benefited local governments include; Aboh Mbaise,Ahiazu Mbaise, Ikeduru Ideato North, Ideato South,Nkwerre, Isiala Mbano, Okigwe and Onuimo.