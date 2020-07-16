Financial Crisis Rocks Imo Ministry of Environment .Over Illegal Dredging, Impress



By Okey Alozie

The Ministry incharge of Environment in Imo State is said to be boiling over posting and money released by Government House for the upkeep of the place.

This Newspaper gathered that the Head of Departments, Directors and Permanent Secretaries in the Ministry of Environment have been at war against each other since last posting was carried out.

Information revealed that those who were recently posted out to LGA offices refused to honour their posting claiming that it were done without approval of the Commissioner, Dr Iyke Njoku.

The office heads are now suspecting that there is a foul play from office of the Commissioner.

Many of the office heads alleged that those who refused to honour the new posting were being backed by Government House.

Another issue that is generating crisis in the Ministry is the issue of subvention from Imo Government House.

Recently Imo Government House released large sums of money amount to Ministries at the State Secretariat Owerri. Our source revealed that many of the Commissioners pocketed the money claiming that it is their take off grant. Some Ministries allegedly collected up to N15m while others received N5m. Ministry of Environment as we were told got N5m. This is now alleged to have caused big problem as Departmental heads have raised alarm over it.

Our source hinted that the Head of Departments are happy because their imprest are still hanging as there is no fund to run their various offices.

It is observed that illegal dragging has continued at Otamiri River Owerri, despite the warning issued by Governor Hope Uzodinma that it should stop.

Workers at the Ministry are said to be pointing accusing fingers at each other. Many are suspecting that some staff have compromised to allow illegal dragging to continue.

Concerned Imolites have expressed disappointment on the development at Ministry of Environment where workers especially the senior staff are not agreeing with each other due to issues mentioned above.

When our reporter visited the Ministry to get the Commissioner’s reaction, his special Adviser, Mr. Awusaku who spoke on his behalf declared that all the allegations as false adding that Dr Iyke Njoku is a man who cannot take side. Speaking further, he submitted that the Commissioner is so decent that he can never compromise to any corrupt practice in and outside the Ministry.

He disclosed that a committee has been set up to ascertain the truth especially at the Zoo Management coupled with investigation of N163m alleged to have been released by immediate passed Administration.