NEMEX BAGS ‘ENYIOHA’ PRESTIGIOUS AWARD

By Onyekachi Eze

An illustrious son of Ihitte/Uboma Local Government Area, Imo State, Hon. Godbless Nnaemeka Nzenwa has added another feather to the arrays of his awards.

It was a significant Sunday, July 19, 2020 for the young business mogul, as the Catholic Youth Organization of Nigeria, CYON, of St. Patrick’s Ugonna Parish Lowa bestowed on him with a prestigious award as ‘Enyioha’ youths.

As duly signed by the Chaplain, Rev. Fr. James Anyanwu, Bro. Benedict Uzoma (President), and Bro. Chukwuebuka Anyanwu (Committee Chairman), the honour was in recognition of his significant and outstanding contributions made to the field of CYON, the church and society at large.

The recipient, fondly called NEMEX was also extolled for his humanitarian services, and passion to the promotion of unity.

It was also discovered that through his impacts to humanity, he have bagged plethora of awards from the church, community and the society.

Expressing delight, NEMEX thanked the clergy, congregation and the youth body for finding him worthy.

He declared that the recognition would not only be a source of motivation, but would spur him to do more.

He enthused, “I thank God for the golden opportunity. I see it as a mere testament to our contribution to the people over the years. It is not yet an achievement until every Ihitte/Uboma sons and daughters are able to say we are proud of the government we have”.

He continued, “My commitment towards service delivery of our people spans all the years of stay in our community. I have been a part of this community and intends to make it conducive to our people, attract investors, as well as other laudable social amenities”.

Similarly, he promised to work harmoniously with the shared prosperity vision in placing Ihitte/Uboma positively in the world map.