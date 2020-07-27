Owerri Anglican Province Gets News ArchBishop

Born to the family of Late Sir Humphrey and Lady Selina Onuoha of Umuike Lowa in Ihitte/Uboma L G.A. Imo State in November 23 1962, David Okechukwu Chikezie Onuoha had his Primary Education at Central School Lowa and Central School Umuihi before proceeding to Uboma Secondary School Ikperejere where he got his West Africa School Certificate in 1982.

David, as a growing young man in Lowa was very active in Church activities like Boys Brigade, Youth Fellowship and Choir. He even became a Children Sunday School teacher at the age of fourteen.

In fulfillment of prophecies by successive Church workers in his home that he will serve in the Lord’s vineyard, the young David joined the services of the then Diocese of Owerri as a Church Teacher in 1983.

He was trained for the ordained ministry at the famous Trinity Theological College Umuahia from where he obtained a Diploma Certificate with distinction in 1987.

Rev David Onuoha was ordained Deacon and Priest in 1987 and 1988 respectively by Rt Rev S. C. N Ebo, the then Bishop of the Diocese of Okigwe /Orlu. He was also installed Canon and Collated Archdeacon in 1998.

By the grace of God, Bishop David Onuoha was elected and consecrated third Bishop of the Diocese of Okigwe South in 2004.

Bishop Onuoha has served the Church creditably as a Clergyman and Bishop. He was Chairman Okigwe/Orlu Diocesan Youth Board, Lecturer and Registrar of Trinity College Umuahia, Lecturer at St Paul’s University College Awka, Lecturer Nnamdi Azikiwe University Awka, Episcopal Secretary of the Church of Nigeria among others. He has also played prominent role in the fight against secularism in our Church through the instrumentality of GAFCON.

As the Bishop of the Diocese of Okigwe South, through various seminars and workshops, he has tried to restore discipline among Church workers and prepare them for the task of soul winning for which they are called. The transformation of a virgin land to an Episcopal Villa, housing the Bishop’s house, Chapel of the Holy Spirit, Chaplain’s residence and Ultra modern office complex is an eloquent testimony of his giant strides in infrastructural development in the Diocese of Okigwe South.

In keeping to his believe that the Church should be a refuge for the downtrodden, he has awarded scholarship to students at all levels of Education. Also, he has always inspired all the charitable foundations owned by the Diocese to continue to meet the needs of the people within the available resources.

Bishop David Onuoha holds a B.A (Hons), M. A. PhD, all from the Department of Religion and Cultural Studies of the University of Nigeria Nsukka.

As he takes over as the Archbishop of the Province of Owerri, our prayer is that the good Lord will grant him good health, sound mind, wisdom and understanding as he leads the people of God in holiness and righteousness which has always been his desire. CSS, OK South.