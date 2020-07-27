Ugwu,Ogbu,Iheduru, Iroko, Ajaelu Battle For Imo PDP Chairmanship .As Congress Holds Saturday



All is now set for the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Imo State chapter’s State Congress to elect a new State Chairman and other State Executive members of the party.

The former chairmen, Chief Charles Ezekwem had left the party even before his tenure expired.

The congress will take place on August 1, 2020 (Saturday) at Kanu Nwankwo Sports centre Owerri.

The exercise will produce a new State Working Committee NWC of the party, as well as members of the State Executive Council SEC.

Apart from the chairmanship seat, other positions for contest include Secretary, Treasurer, Organizing Secretary, Auditor, Youth Leader, Woman Leader and others.

However, in Imo PDP’s zonal formula, Okigwe Zone is to produce the chairman.

Already, five persons have joined the race for the State Chairmanship positions.

They are Chief Charles Ugwu (ROKANA) Chief Chuks Ajaelu, Hon Ngozi Ogbu, Comrade Emeka Nwaokeke (IROKO) and Prof Obioma Iheduru.

Ugwu is from Obowo, Ajaelu and Iroko are from Ihitte Uboma, Iheduru is from Isiala Mbano, while Ogbu is from Okigwe LGAs respectively.

In their various addresses to the party Elders, officials and others yesterday at PDP’s State office, Okigwe road, Owerri, the Aspirants assured of good conduct and peace throughout the period, and pleaded for a level playing ground for the exercise, and vowed to remain loyal to PDP.

Addressing the Aspirants, the outgoing State Chairman, Sir Martin Ejiogu advised the Aspirants to put PDP first, as the party is greater than any individual and his ambition.

Senator Ezenwa Onyewuchi is the chairman of the Central Organizing Committee of the Imo PDP State Congress, assisted by Rt Hon Chuma Nneji.

Dr Amanze Obi is the chairman of the Publicity Committee, Chief Fan Ndubuoke is the Deputy, while Hon Henry Ekpe is the Secretary.