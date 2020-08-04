Owerri West Gets Relief Materials Rains, As IMC Boss Distributes 2nd & 3r Batch of Palliatives



The IMC Chairman of Owerri West LGA, Hon. Okechukwu Enyioha, after an elaborate consultation with Owerri West Stakeholders, commenced the distribution of the 2nd and 3rd batches of Covid-19 relief materials, at the Local Government Headquarters, Umuguma.

The IMC Boss, Hon. Enyioha, while addressing his IMC members/councillors and stakeholders at the local government council on Wednesday 29th July 2020, appreciated Gov. Hope Uzodinma for his unrelenting efforts in assisting indigent people in Owerri West LGA and the State at large, at this critical period of lockdown, occasioned by the ravaging novel pandemic. Hon. Enyioha advised his IMC members to see the opportunity of the distribution of the Covid-19 relief materials as a means to consolidate the Shared Prosperity Programmes of the 3-R Government of Sen. Hope Uzodinma, in their communities, by ensuring that the relief materials get to the targeted groups- the indigent people in Owerri West Local Government Areas.

Speaking further, Hon. Enyioha charged Owerri West IMC members to also bear in mind that they are partners in the Imo Project and Drivers of the 3-R Government of Gov. Hope Uzodinma, as such, they should put in their best to support the efforts of the state government and the easiest way is to ensure the food items get to the most vulnerable groups in their communities, without consideration for religious or partisan inclinations.

Relief materials distributed include; Bags of rice, Cartons of Noodles, Cartons of Spaghetti, Salt, Sugar and Garri.

The thirteen (IMC) members of Owerri West LGA, while appreciating Gov. Hope Uzodinma for his efforts in cushioning the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic and its ensued lockdown, promised to distribute the relief materials to the target groups in their communities.

Other notable political appointees who observed the distribution of the palliative materials at the Local Government Council, for onward transfer to the ten wards in Owerri West LGA include: the Senior Special Adviser to Gov. Hope Uzodinma on Sanitation, Evang. Treasure Ahanonu. Imo State Coordinator of Home Grown School Feeding Programme, Mrs Onyinyechi Azu. Amongst others. They applauded the pragmatic commitments of Gov. Hope Uzodinma towards cushioning the hardship occasioned by the ravaging Coronavirus and the nationwide lockdown.