HOW AHIAZU APC APEX LEADER EGWIM ESCAPED DEATH

By OKEY ALOZIE

The Apex leader of All Progressive Congress, Ahiazu Mbaise LGA chapter, Ezeala Jude Egwim narrowly escaped death last week in his Hotel premises few meters away from Ahiara Junction Mbaise.

Narrating his ordeal Ezeala Jude Egwim said he is grateful to God for saving him from the hand of the middle age man (names withheld) who came to kill him.

According to him the suspect who held from Nnarambia Ahiara went to Ahiara Junction on Friday morning and destroyed APC flags and Governor Hope Uzodimma’s billboard, thereafter he rushed to Jodan Royal Hotel close to the Ahiara Junction to complete his assignment suspected to be murder attempt.

An eye witness account revealed that the man in question was well armed when he entered the hotel in an attempt to kill Ezeala Jude Egwim. Information revealed that the moment he entered the gate he started shouting, disturbing everybody at the hotel saying “were is that stupid APC Apex Leader called Jude Egwim”. He continued shouting on top of his voice.

Trumpeta was further informed that when Jude Egwim refused to come out the suspect decided to search for him and when he finally got at top flight politician, it was alleged that he used a big knife to not only surrender the apex leader of APC but also held him hostage for some minutes inside the hotel premises. Ezeala, it was further learnt attempted to escape but the suspect followed him with the dangerous weapon and in a bid to unleash harm on Egwim, one of the workers at the hotel rushed out and saved him from being killed.

Report revealed that those who saw the culprit from the entrance gate of the hotel suspected danger and for that they considered it necessary to inform the police, but before the police could arrive at the hotel the assailant has been rounded up by people inside the hotel premises as that time they disarmed him and handed him over to the police.

We were further told that those who disarmed him got wraps of India hemp and other dangerous drugs in his possession. The suspect was said to have confessed revealing that he was sent to come and kill the Apex leader.

Ezeala Jude Egwim who praised God for saving his life also raised serious alarm claiming that his life is still under threat.

He explained that since one year now his detractors in Ahiazu are planning to kill him and this is the height of it all, where the assailant attacked physically without fear.

The Apex leader is now calling on Governor Hope Uzodimma and security agents to come to his rescue and save his life from all these conspirators.

Other APC Chieftains in Ahiazu Mbaise LGA who spoke to our reporter described Ezeala Jude Egwim as a true leader who sacrificed a lot for the success of APC in Mbaise, adding that those who are planning to kill him should endeavor to turn a new leaf “live Ezeala Jude Egwim alone” APC members tell his detractors.