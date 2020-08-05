Appeal Court Owerri Discharge 3 Convicted For Hanging As JC Uwandu Hail Judgments



Tunji Adedeji

The Appeal Court Owerri has quashed and set aside the judgment of three accused men who were convicted and sentenced to death by hanging by the High court of Abia State sitting at Arochukwu .

Subsequently, the High court had issued a death warrant to hang Acha Uka Awo ,Samson Ngozi Atum and Chimezie Awo in a matter with suit no: HAR/2c/2012 between them and Abia State.

The three of them through their counsel, Barr JC Uwandu challenged the high court judgment in the Appeal Court after reading the records of appeal and brief of argument filled and exchanged by parties in the matter.

After the hearing JC Uwandu ESQ of counsel for appellant and F.O Ugwumadu Esq,S.C Moj Abia State counsel for the respondent, the court ordered that the Appel has merit and was allowed.

The court gave a judgment quashing the earlier judgment of High court of Abia State sitting at Arochukwu and delivered that, it had set aside the conviction and sentence of appellant.

The court thereby ordered their discharge and acquittal.

Reacting to the judgment, Barr JC Uwandu ESQ counsel for appellant hailed the Appeal Court judgment in the case between his three clients and Abia State government, saying it has reaffirmed his confidence in the judiciary.

He said, “This judgment has further shown that the judiciary is unbiased and remains a beacon of hope for Nigerians.”

The renowned legal practitioner assured that his clients will remain law abiding.