Imo North Senate: Unveiling The Man With Midas Touch, Ogueri For Okigwe Zone



By Orji Sampson

The act of quality and responsible leadership over time has continued to become a serious concern for mankind especially in a contemporary society like Nigeria including the good people of Imo North Senatorial Zone.

However, it has also become very necessary and pertinent for constituents to always know and understand those who are saddled with the responsibility of representing and overseeing decisions affecting their well being either at the Local, State and Federal levels to ensure that credibility, efficiency and effectiveness is enshrined.

Alas! The people of Okigwe Zone can heave a sigh of relief as one man who has proven countlessly that there still exists men who have the fear of God and the midas touch to give his people what has eluded them for years by changing the narrative of leadership and representation.

Dr Emmanuel Ogueri to many doesn’t need much introduction but for the purpose of putting things in the right perspective, it becomes very important for us to dissect the increasing profile of a man who is fervently concerned with how the people of Okigwe Zone can get best of governance and leadership.

Born into the family of Late Papa Gaius I. Ogueri & his wife, Late Mama Phoebe E. Ogueri, in Umuduruagwu village, Okohia, in Isiala Mbano LGA, his father, was a devoted Christian, who played active role to the establishment of St Michael’s Anglican Church, Okohia and was once the catechist as well as a retired headmaster.

As a result, Pa Ogueri instilled in his children the need to be educated.

Catching the light his late father had lit, Dr Emmanuel Ogueri attended Ikperejere Primary School in Ihitte Uboma LGA and Aquinas Secondary School, Osu Ama, in Isiala Mbano, Imo State.

On graduation from the Secondary School, he got admission to study Bachelor’s of Medicine and Surgery (MBBS) at the prestigious University of Ibadan (UI), did his housemanship in a Military Based Hospital, Yaba, Lagos State.

He equally served the compulsory National Youth Service Corps NYSC, at the University of Benin Teaching Hospital.

On completion of his NYSC, he had a taste of general medical practice after which he traveled overseas for further studies.

Dr Ogueri entered for the medical Council of Canada part 1 and part 2 and passed the exams and was subsequently given the Licentiate of the Medical Council of Canada.

The philanthropist also did his postgraduate studies in the University of Manitoba, Faculty of Medicine and practiced Family and Emergency Medicine in Gillam Hospital.

He however holds Certificate of the College of Family Physicians of Canada and is a member of the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario, Canada.

Spurred by the hunger to better the life of his constituents he floated “Dr Emmanuel Ogueri Foundation” with the vision and mission to ensure that the downtrodden and the less privileged are cattered for.

The foundation was which has undertaken several programmes to empower the youths and women in the area has equally facilitated health care services for the aged ones in the area among many others which has always been appreciated by the recipients and Okigwe people who have also encouraged Dr Ogueri for more asserting that he would be a better leader politically.