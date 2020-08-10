Oru East LGA Boss, Ogbonna Tasks Workforce On Civil Service Etiquette •Warns Against Illegality



By Onyekachi Eze

The Interim Management Committee Chairman of Oru East Local Government Area, Imo State, Nze Nyerere Ogbonna has handed a note of warning against any illegal dealings in the Council.

This is coming at a time when the State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma had declared war against ghost workers and acts inimical to civil service rules.

In compliance, the LGA Chairman while addressing the staff at the council headquarters, Omuma, gave a marching order to oust any staff confirmed guilty, or fueling such acts tantamount to the ethics of their jobs.

Not only that he threatened to deal ruthlessly with erring staff, he also assured that such a person would be made to face the full wrath of the law.

Nze Ogbonna made the following revelations when he met with the workforce last week, apparently said to be his first enlarged meeting with the workers of the Council.

He opined that the government of shared prosperity is targeted at correcting absurdities created in the civil service, as well as to the development of the State.

Ogbonna added that days of shoddy deals, illegality, violence and sabotage are over, hence ushering in a new era of the 3R mantra of Rehabilitation, Reconstruction and Recovery.

While promising to uphold workers welfare packages promptly, and as may be approved by the State, he called for their collective effort in uplifting the LGA.

The soft spoken technocrat urged them to keep the spirit alive, and should only work towards the progress of Oru East and the State.

Similarly, he charged them to unceasingly pray and support the present government thrive in all her programs and policies.

Speaking on the ravaging coronavirus pandemic, Nze Ogbonna congratulated them for their compliance so far.

He Maintained that all the necessary health checks be upheld.

Reacting, the LGA Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees NULGE, Comrade Obineme, thanked the IMC Chairman for the intense familiarization meeting/briefing.

On behalf of the entire workers, he appealed for more cooperation in cracking all administrative hard nuts.

Others present were the member representing Oru East LGA in the Imo State House of Assembly, Hon. Chigozie Nwaneri, wife of the Chairman, Lolo Ogechi Ogbonna,

Chief Placid Mbadiwe Ihesiulo, DAGS, among others.

Part of the gathering was the introduction of the Council Chaplains, and presentation of state of art medical quick response van for the LGA.