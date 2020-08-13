Imo North: Appreciating The Birth of “Dr Emmanuel Ogueri Foundation”



By Orji Sampson

“Dr Emmanuel Ogueri Foundation” was conceived and established by Dr Emmanuel Ogueri, considering the burning desire in him to give back to the society and most importantly help the less privileged members of the society to enjoy the good things of life as well as to make positive differences in the larger society.

The Foundation as a humanitarian and grassroot outreach aims to give a midas touch to the needs of the good and enterprising people of Okigwe Zone and IMO state at large.

The NGO which was also spurred by the humanitarian life style of his late father also engages in empowering the Women and the youth.

Speaking in a particular outreach, the NGO conducted, Dr Ogueri maintained that his main target is the needy. He said that the foundation will concentrate on Youth Empowerment, Free Medical Services, Scholarship Scheme for the youth as well as empowerment programmes for the women and the widows.

In one of the empowerment exercise of the foundation at Umuduruagwu village, Okohia in Isiala Mbano LGA, the coordinator of the foundation, Mr Chilee Metu disclosed that the founder, Dr Emma has always had that burning desire to help the needy and alleviate the hard time for the down trodden. Mr Metu who insisted that whatever Dr Ogueri is doing now is inspired by God whom he said made it possible to have reached the heights he has attained today and can only appreciate God by ensuring that those who cannot afford the good things of life are given the opportunity to better their lives.

The hallmark of the outreach was the raffle draw conducted amongst the youth of Umuduruagwu village as two lucky youngsters, Master Maduabuchukwu Ike Unanka and Miss Chinonyerem Okechukwu became proud owners of brand new NASARA Grand King Motor Cycle.

The foundation on that occasion also distributed bags of rice to some widows in the village

In their own remarks, the beneficiaries while thanking their benefactor, prayed that God will continue to bless and protect Dr Ogueri and his family. According to them, the kind gesture will forever be in their hearts even as they urged the great son of Okohia to join take a short at the political terrain expressing believe that if elected into any political position that Okigwe people will experience an uncommon and efficient representation.