MAN FLEES COMMUNITY OVER THREAT OF BECOMING A CHIEF PRIEST

Idolatry is the worship of an idol or cult image, being a physical image, such as a statue, or a person in place of God. Moreso, whatever we treasure more than God, whatever drives our thoughts and actions, becomes an idol, and these idols dull our spiritual hearing.

Nigeria is a multi-ethnic and multi-religious state. From adopting any religion as state religion, and guarantees to every person the right to freedom of thought. Section 38(1) of the Nigeria 1999 constitution as amended states, “every person shall be entitled to freedom of thought conscience and religion, which explicitly mean that the right to worship God or gods is choice as no one shall be subjected into any form of worship against his choice by family, community, state or country at large. In this contemporary society that is characterized by technological innovation and increasing human interconnection and globalization which increased life expectancy, literacy and gender equality, bringing a natural equilibrium, some people are still in the dark age.

Years ago, one Chibueze Samuel from Nduhu – Obokwe Uzoagba in Ikeduru Local Government Area of Imo State, Nigeria, left the shores of this country Nigeria because he was forcefully ask to become a chief priest and worship the idol. This development is not only evil, barbaric, but infringement in one’s constitutional right of worship as a citizen of Nigeria.

It is disheartening to note that some eastern parts of Nigeria are still practicing some of this cultures that no longer suits the modern days reality. A situation where the first child of every family are compelled to be an idol priest or dedicated to the idol, and when such first child turns 30 years, he is to parade the masquerade twice a year and to perform a blood sacrifice during new yam festival. According to him, he refused to answer the imposition call of becoming a chief priest rather he chooses to worship and serve God, but threat to his life became much which made him to run out of his community and head out of the country in September, 2014 with the promise of not coming back until his people turns a new live and give their life to God, by abolishing such obnoxious old practices.

Serving the idol does not make one a better being or better than others in the society, but keeping to the commandments and practices of God.

An adult in Nigeria is one who has attended the age of 18, who can vote and be voted for. And also can take his or her personal decision without interference by any one, group or community. Choosing one’s religion for him is as bad as pushing the girl child into early marriage which is no longer advisable anywhere in the world.