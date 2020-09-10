Mixed Reaction Trails Uzodinma’s Vehicle Donation

By Okey Alozie

Mixed reactions have continued to trail the vehicle donation by Governor Hope Uzodimma to his appointees, and for Transporting Imo Workers to and back to work which took place on Wednesday 9th of September 2020 at Heros’ Square Owerri.

The unpaid Imo civil servants, pensioners, Community Leaders, including Social Critics described the act as a misplaced priority, adding that the Governor should consult extensively some times before taking some actions. According to them, the workers and pensioners are very hungry because of their unpaid allowances which has lasted for months. The vehicle donation as we gathered cannot make the aggrieved workers happy rather, what will make them happy for now is immediate clearing of the salary arrears and pension. “Free ride is not enough, entering staff bus with an empty stomach is very bad”, Dr Mma Olebara submitted. Other concerned Imolites declared that Senator Hope Uzodimma has nothing to offer to Imo Civil servants.

Those who spoke in favour of the Governor said that he has started a new era in the civil service therefore he should be given the benefit of doubt.

There are few workers who now see the Governor as a repented person since he donated staff buses to Imo workers.

Our reporter gathered that the 30 buses were to ply through different routes to carry workers to and fro free of charge.

There are serious indication that only those who have been receiving salaries will enter the staff bus because they have been certified by the authority as genuine workers of Imo government while those who are yet to get their pay still stand as ghost workers and on no account should they be allowed to enter the staff bus without clearance from the head of service, Dr Uwuagwu.

Many workers vowed that they will not enter the staff bus unless they receive their salaries.