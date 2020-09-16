Egbema Leaders of Thought Honours Opiah Today In Abacheke

Egbema Leaders of Thought will hold a reception in honor of one of their own, Rt. Hon. Goodluck Nana Opiah, Special Adviser to the Governor of Imo State and Coordinator on Oil and Gas Matters, Imo State.

Date is Thursday, 17th September 2020

Time: 1PM. Venue is Rt. Hon Goodluck Nana Opiah Abacheke country home at Abacheke, Egbema, Imo State. The Coordinator is Bishop C. Johnson (former Capt Us Army) while Chief Host is Hon. Prince Marcel Amadioha (TC Chairman, Ohaji/Egbema LGA)

Host remains Sir Sunny Ifi, President, Ogbako Egbema Alinso. Cohost: Prof. Victor Nwaugo, President, Egbema Forum. The Royal Father of the day: HRH Eze Dr Okwodu S A.

Dike of Obuomadike Autonomous Community and the Royal Chairman, Ohaji / Egbema Council of Traditional rulers