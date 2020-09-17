Radio Mbaise Inventor Dies

Years ago, an enigma of a sort came up in the broadcasting industry to set up what is called Radio Mbaise. Today, the inventor, Damian Anyanwu is dead.

The body of the inventor of the foremost Radio Mbaise in Imo State, Late Mr. Damian Anyanwu will be laid to rest on Saturday, 12th December, 2020.

Late Mr. Anyanwu died on 14th July, 2020 after a brief illness.

Damian Anyanwu took the world by surprise in the 1970s with the invention of a radio transmitter using herbs and other locally sourced materials.

This gave birth to the then Radio Mbaise that transmitted on the shortwave band.

He also floated a science and technology polytechnic in Mbaise known as the Ikelly Research Institute which graduated about 100 students in 1980s.

He was decorated with the Member of the Order of the Niger (MON) in 1983 by former President Shehu Shagari for his giant strides and breakthroughs in technology.

Anyanwu was also honoured with a commonwealth gold medal and as an alien of extra ordinary ability by the government of the United States of America under George W. Bush Jnr.

He was friendly and close to many world leaders especially former presidents Matthew Kerekou and Soglo of Benin Republic.

He played host to all the past governors of Imo State starting from former Governor Sam Mbakwe to the last military regime in the state.

Late Mr. Damian Anyanwu also supervised the establishment of the Enugu State FM Station during the regime of Group Captain Emeka Omeruo as governor.

History will never forget the feats of Anyanwu who was employed as a Senior Assistant by the Physics Department of the University of Nigeria Nsukka (UNN) in the early 80s even without a formal university education.

A release by his first son, Ikechukwu Michael Anyanwu said that a candle light vigil in his United States residence on the 10th of October will kick start the funeral programmes.

He also appreciated Nigerians who have identified with the family during this period and the federal and state governments for indicating readiness to work with the family so as to give a befitting burial to the departed icon.

Anyanwu is survived by a wife, six children, grand children, a brother, four sisters and in-laws among who is Chief Sir Anthony Okpokparoro, a popular United States of America based oil and gas guru.

He holds the traditional titles of Omenka Na Uzu 1 of Ogbe Ahiara and Ugwumba 1 of Ngurunwenkwo autonomous communities, all in Imo State.