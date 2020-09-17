My Wife Is A Good Woman- Says Uzodinma

As the First Lady of Imo State, Barr (Mrs) Chioma Uzodinma, assumes duty as the wife of the Executive Governor of Imo State, her husband, Senator Hope Uzodinma, has extolled her good qualities.

Recall that the governor’s wife for unexplained reasons yet to act as the First Lady of Imo State.

As Uzodinma assumed office after the Supreme Court judgment of Jan 14, 2020, the wife in line with the expectations of the office was missing in action as the office of First Lady was shut down.

Unlike in the past where wives of former governors joined their husbands to administer affairs of the State, the office of the First Lady was missing in action.

However, signs that the Chioma Uzodinma has assumed office and ready to play her role in the government of Imo State emerged when the governor described her as a “Good woman”.

Uzodinma spoke at the Grand Finale of the August Meeting of Imo Women during the week.

The governor who came midway into the event with the information minister, Lai Mohammadu, and Education Minister, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, among others, in his address revealed that his wife has commenced moves to serve Imo people.

Attributing the rain drops of that day to blessings that indicate his wife has come with good tidings, Uzodinma said, my wife is a good woman.

He used the opportunity to disclose that next year’s August meeting would be spectacular because coronavirus disrupted that of this year.

Uzodinma promised to create employment and business chance for women in the State with the support of the wife.