Imo ADP: Gov’s Aide, Programme Manager, At War Over Office Space



By Okey Alozie

Heavy crisis is now rocking Imo State Agricultural Development programe ADP office located close Civil Defence Headquarters, Okigwe Road in Owerri.

Information available to Trumpeta has it that the Special Adviser SA to the Governor on the Recovery of Government Properties at ADP Hon Chief Gibson Achonwa (aka) Onyiga was alleged to have engaged in a Face-off with the acting programe Manager of the ADP Mrs Nzuruike Henrietta for holding meeting with labour union members without telling him officially.

The story has it that on Monday this week, the Nigerian Union of Agriculture and Allied Employees (union members) led by Bro Nnaemeka who happened to be the Branch Manager paid a courtesy call on the new Acting Programme Manager of ADP madam Nzuruike Henrietta at the board room.

Trumpeta learnt that as they arrived for the courtesy call, the SA, Hon Gibson Achonwa Njemanze (aka Onyiga) heard of the visit and stormed the venue to confront the new PM (Mrs Henrietta Nzuruike) for not informing him of the coming of the union members. He at that point queried the woman for the courtesy call. Both of them had misunderstanding at this point. It was then alleged that Onyiga became so furious and hold the woman on her neck and was squeezing the woman’s neck and people rushed and rescued Henrietta from the governor’s Aide.

The woman was later taken to hospital as we gathered. Investigative report revealed that when, Mr Don Okwu the former programme manager of the place had an issue with the former governor of Imo State Owelle Rochas Okorocha, he was transferred out to the State Secretariat complex Owerri.

Pastor Jonathan took over from Don Okwu who was said to be on punitive transfer six years ago. Late Executive Director, Dr Onye was brought in and he lasted for one full year and left the place. When Rt Hon Emeka Ihedioha came in as Governor, he brought in Dr Osuji Chijioke to ADP to serve as SA/Programme manager to revive the place. Osuji then handed over to Mrs Nzuruike because her predecessor, Mr Jonathan at that point ascended from office.

Jonathan never handed over to Osuji as we were told but he surfaced again when he discovered that Osuji had left and Nzuruike was somehow slow from assuming her position.

Trumpeta was reliably informed that Jonathan rushed and got official letter to start work as an acting programe manager.

On his retirement it was learnt, he never wanted to handover to Mrs Nzuruike.

He hesitantly refused to hand over to Nzuruike who is the next in command but commissioner for Agriculture stepped in and mandated him to handover to Mrs Nzuruike which he now accepted but before he left Onyiga came in as the SA on recovery and Jonathan eventually gave his office to Onyiga who is the SA instead of handing over to Mrs Nzuruike and this was the genesis of the whole problem.

Onyiga as we were told then directed that the acting PM must be taking orders from him before acting on anything.

So on Monday, when the union members came for courtesy call, the PM received them at the board room without informing the SA and this made him to raise eyesbrow and came into the board room to disgrace the female PM and eventually it resulted to physical combat and assault.

Some of the labour union members who spoke to our reporter confirmed the report adding that the matter has been reported to the Commissioner for Agriculture Hon Lambert Orisakwe to handle.

When our reporter visited the place on Thursday he observed that Henrietta went to FMC Owerri for medical treatment. All effort made to see the SA Hon Chief Gibson Achonwa Njemanze proved abortive as at the time of filing this story.

When Trumpeta called one of Oyiga’s Aides over the matter, he promised to call back but never did.

However, a source said that Oyiga did not physically attack the woman but merely cautioned her to respect him as the Special Adviser to the Governor incharge of ADP.