NUP-I LEADERSHIP: AGBAHIWE, OTHERS NOT SUSPENDED .STILL IN CHARGE OF ORGANISATION



Our attention has once again been drawn to a publication by Announcer Express Newspaper of Wednesday, September 22, 2020 titled “NUP-I Leadership Inaugurates Committee To Probe Agbahiwe”. This is laughable as it is coming from a evicted dissident group who does not belong to the organization again. You cannot sit down in the comfort of your house and begin to announce the removal and suspension of officers of an organization you do not belong to.

To put the records straight, the individuals mentioned in the said newspaper publication have been expelled from the organization by the General Assembly of the New Umuaka Project Initiative (NUP-I). The good people of Umuaka and the general public are advised to ignore them and continue to demonstrate their love and support to Dr. Austin Agbahiwe led Executive Council.

The purported suspension of some leaders of the New Umuaka Project Initiative (NUP-I) and eventual constitution of a probe panel as published in the said newspaper were done without authority. Therefore, such actions amount to nothing and should not bother anyone.

In a statement issued by the Acting Secretary General and the Director of Protocols and Logistics of the New Umuaka Project Initiative (NUP-I) and made available to newsmen, the organization said that in recent time, a group of people whose stock in trade is to create confusion in the community have risen to do what they know best.

The NUP-I leadership warned this war mongers to desist from further making malicious and false publications against the Global Administrator as an individual, his office, leadership and the New Umuaka Project Initiative (NUP-I) as an institution as the organization will not hesitate to take necessary legal and legitimate actions against these unscrupulous elements. The statement further warned this dissident group led by Chief T.J Ehirim and Chief Leo Offorji to stop from using the name “New Umuaka Project Initiative (NUP-I) and NUP I logo henceforth.

Signed:

Comrade Collins Baba Awuzie

(Ag. Secretary General and Director of Protocols & Logistics)

Mr. C.V. Akuta

(Public Relation Director)

Chief/Dr. A.C. Oguamanam

(Chairman, Board of Trustees)

Chief Barr. Jude C. Ezeala

(Legal Director)